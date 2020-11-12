Defending champion Tiger Woods hopes to rekindle magic at most unusual Masters

He has one victory since his Masters triumph, the 82nd of his PGA Tour career to tie Sam Snead for the most ever. But that was more than a year ago, and there’s been little zip in Woods' game since he returned warily from a five-month layoff that was forced on him initially by the pandemic but revealed he wasn’t all that eager to get back in the game.

His highest finish in six post-shutdown events was a tie for 37th at the PGA Championship. He failed to qualify for the Tour Championship. He missed the cut at the U.S. Open. He arrives in Augusta coming off a tie for 72nd — he only beat three players — in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood, a course that has always been one of his strongest.

Clearly, this is not the level that Woods expects of himself. But, as is often the case with any great athlete in the twilight of his career, he is quick to push back at any suggestion that it’s beyond repair.

“I’ve driven well but hit my irons poorly. Or I’ve put the ball-striking together, and I haven’t putted well. And then I’ve had it where I’ve putted well and I’ve hit it poorly," he said. "I haven’t put it together at the same time.”