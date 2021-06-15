Coming off PGA Championship win, Phil Mickelson again aims to fill US Open hole on his resume

He is a three-time winner of the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines, though to call it a home-field advantage can be misleading. It has been 20 years since Mickelson last hoisted a trophy at Torrey Pines, right before Rees Jones — known as the “Open Doctor” — overhauled the South Course with hopes the municipal course could host a U.S. Open.

Since then, Mickelson has missed the cut as often as he finished in the top 10 — five each — and he has rarely contended.

How much of that was the redesign? How much was attitude? Hard to tell. Mickelson has never lacked for enthusiasm — how else to explain how he has gone a record 30 years between PGA Tour victories? — though even he has questioned his effort at Torrey.

He grew up in San Diego and still lives here, but Torrey wasn’t his primary course as a junior and he never comes to Torrey except for the week of the PGA Tour event in January. That changed last week. Mickelson typically likes to play the week before a major. This time, he took two weeks off for a crash course.