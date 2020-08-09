Collin Morikawa's key shot in winning PGA Championship went against his plan

“This is one time I really wish there were crowds,” he said with a broad smile. "I was just praying for a straight bounce ... and then after it bounced, it kind of got behind a tree that we couldn't see around the corner. So once it bounced, I was like 'OK, I will take it anywhere.'

“I peeked around right and looked around the tree, and it looked really, really good.”

The COVID-19 pandemic that moved the PGA Championship from May to August was allowed to be played only if spectators were not allowed. But there was one person who won't forget what he saw.

Casey, with his first good shot at winning a major, birdied the 16th to tie Morikawa for the lead. Standing on the tee at the par-3 17th, he looked back and saw the ball roll toward the cup.

“What a shot,” was all Casey could say. “Nothing you can do but tip you cap to that. Collin had taken on that challenge and pulled it off. That's what champions do.”

Golf's latest major champion was still in the vicinity of Harding Park just over a year ago, finishing up his degree at California and his All-American career, part of a new cast of young stars in a sport filled with them.