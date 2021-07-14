Club foot a long-awaited explanation for Jon Rahm's very short backswing

SANDWICH, England — Jon Rahm arrived at Royal St. George’s as a newly crowned major champion with the chance to join an elite group of players who have won golf’s two oldest championships in the same year.

Yet, in one way, Rahm already is very different.

In a revelation on Tuesday ahead of the British Open, Rahm said there was a reason for his unusually short backswing, and it couldn’t be further from the theories he has heard that the Spaniard has “tight hips.”

“I was born with a club foot on my right leg,” said Rahm, who was eager to take the opportunity to reveal much more.

“My right leg up to the ankle was straight, my foot was 90 degrees turned inside and basically upside down,” he said. “So when I was born, they basically relocated it, pretty much broke every bone in the ankle and I was casted within 20 minutes of being born from the knee down. I think every week I had to go back to the hospital to get re-casted.”

His right leg, Rahm said, is a centimeter and a half shorter than his left, meaning he has reduced mobility and stability in his right ankle. Hence the short swing which he learned at a young age, a swing that has propelled him to being the world’s best golfer going into the final major of the year.