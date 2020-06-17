Clock is ticking on Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits amid COVID-19 pandemic

There are plenty of differences between golf and cranberries, not the least of which is how much money is involved. The Warrens Cranberry Festival does not have mega deals with corporate sponsors or broadcast contracts, nor does it count 28,000 professionals as members of the association.

This is a complicated decision for the PGA of America, and it's not as simple as postponing it until next year, as was the case in 2001 after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Among the many moving parts is the Presidents Cup, the event that looks like the Ryder Cup but isn't.

Never mind that the Presidents Cup doesn't have the history, tradition or interest level of the Ryder Cup. It's not even close. But it's a financial boon to the PGA Tour, just like the Ryder Cup is to the PGA of America, even if not to the same degree. And it was a big seller not long after the announcement it would be at Quail Hollow in 2021.

Moving the Ryder Cup back one year would allow for the full experience — for players and fans, even those watching on television. Would a Ryder Cup without fans be that much different from last month's charity match at Seminole?