Bryson DeChambeau stands out even as he puts emphasis on US team

The U.S. team is relying on new energy with six rookies and its youngest team ever, with an average age of 29. Spieth, Koepka and Dustin Johnson are the only Americans who have played in more than one Ryder Cup.

Still, so much focus in on one player — DeChambeau.

Fans flock to him because they marvel at how he has beefed up his body to swing faster and hit it farther, and that has led to heckling at recent tournaments, the favorite nickname being “Brooksie” because of his spat with Koepka.

“There are times where it’s not comfortable, but there’s also times where it fuels me,” DeChambeau said. “I think this week is going to be an amazing example of it, and it’s going to be fun to be able to have the crowd behind us and pump them up and show them what I can hopefully do — and what we can do as a team more importantly.”

“I’m not going to make this about me again. This is about a team event,” he said. “I’ve got a brass chest. I’ve taken a lot of heat. But I’m OK with it, and I understand I’m in the place where I’m at, and it’s going to be that way moving forward.”

Perhaps a victory would help, or at least contributing points. He was 0-3 in his Ryder Cup debut in France, and he didn't win a match at the Presidents Cup (0-1-1).