Bryson DeChambeau and his Paul Bunyan power the talk of the 2020 Masters

And he thinks it’s a path others will have to follow.

“It’s exciting to see what he’s doing, but not surprising,” Berkshire said. “This will be the new norm. When someone does something that threatens your living, it’s a scary thing. It’s scary when you’re being outhit by 50 yards.”

McIlroy noticed that when golf returned at Colonial in June. He was paired with DeChambeau in the final round, and said there were times he and caddie Harry Diamond couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“He hit one into the wind on 11. I hit a really good one and probably hit it like 315, 320. He must have flew my ball by 40 yards,” McIlroy said. “It was crazy. It was nuts. It’s impressive what he’s doing. There’s going to be courses where it works, and there’s going to be courses where it won’t.”

McIlroy wasn’t banking on Winged Foot until DeChambeau did something so crazy it made perfect sense. With the fairways tight and firm, the analytics suggested even playing less club off the tee wasn’t going to assure keeping drives in the short grass. So why not hit it as far as possible? It helped that he had a great week with his irons.

As for Augusta National?