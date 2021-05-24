Brooks Koepka says surgically-repaired knee hurt by rushing fans at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Brooks Koepka would’ve loved watching the end of Phil Mickelson’s historic win at the PGA Championship.
But Koepka said his surgically repaired knee hurt too badly after the wild scene on the 18th hole.
The four-time major champion suggested that a fan may have hit his right knee on purpose as both players were caught up in a swarm of people who pushed past the ropes to circle the green.
Even if the blows to his knee were unintentional, Koepka said the celebration was troubling.
“Yeah, it’s cool for Phil,” Koepka said. “But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”
Koepka was unsure if he reinjured the knee, only that it hurt badly after he came through the crowd. He planned to ice it.
Mickelson drove his tee shot on the final hole to the left, into fans along the ropes. After Mickelson’s approach landed safely on the green, fans pushed past marshals and security to flood the fairway.
People quickly swarmed over both competitors and their caddies. Mickelson, who had his arm around a sheriff’s deputy at one point as he walked through, and Koepka appeared to emerge unscathed.
Koepka said he was trying to protect his knee as he moved through the scrum. He had surgery in March for a dislocated knee cap and ligament damage.
“I don’t think anybody really understands until you’re coming out of surgery,” Koepka said. “I mean, even when I was doing rehab and there’s five people kind of standing by your knee, you get a little skittish.”
Koepka wondered if someone purposely tried to hurt him. “I don’t know, it felt somebody tried to ...” he said, cutting off his thought. “I don’t know what the deal was, but it’s what it is.”
Rory was right
McIlroy said before the tournament began just because he won at the Ocean Course in 2012 didn’t mean he’d pick up where he left off here nine years later.
Oh, how right he was.
McIlroy, who won the title on this course by eight strokes in 2012, finished the major with a 72 Sunday and was 5-over for the event.
McIlroy had said he didn’t understand all the expectations for his success coming. To him, it wasn’t a very memorable week back then, despite raising the Wanamaker Trophy after the runaway win.
McIlroy’s chances seems to get a boost when he won at Quail Hollow two weeks ago. McIlroy wasn’t so sure.
“I didn’t feel like playing well here nine years ago was going to automatically make me play well again and I felt like my game was ... I felt like coming in here there was still parts of my game that I needed to sharpen up,” he said. “And obviously, those parts were exposed this week in the wind and on a tough course.”
Headed to Augusta
Those making the Masters as top-four finishers included 49-year-old Padraig Harrington and 29-year-old Harry Higgs.
Both were four shots behind.
Harrington, the European Ryder Cup captain, had a 69 on Sunday and will be back at Augusta for the first time since missing the cut in 2015.
Higgs, after a closing 70, will play there for the first time and was not shy about wishing bad luck on those out on the course who might steal his joy.
It’s not something you like doing, Higgs said, “but I’m going to be rooting for people to make bogeys.”