Brooks Koepka says surgically-repaired knee hurt by rushing fans at PGA Championship

“I don’t think anybody really understands until you’re coming out of surgery,” Koepka said. “I mean, even when I was doing rehab and there’s five people kind of standing by your knee, you get a little skittish.”

Koepka wondered if someone purposely tried to hurt him. “I don’t know, it felt somebody tried to ...” he said, cutting off his thought. “I don’t know what the deal was, but it’s what it is.”

Rory was right

McIlroy said before the tournament began just because he won at the Ocean Course in 2012 didn’t mean he’d pick up where he left off here nine years later.

Oh, how right he was.

McIlroy, who won the title on this course by eight strokes in 2012, finished the major with a 72 Sunday and was 5-over for the event.

McIlroy had said he didn’t understand all the expectations for his success coming. To him, it wasn’t a very memorable week back then, despite raising the Wanamaker Trophy after the runaway win.

McIlroy’s chances seems to get a boost when he won at Quail Hollow two weeks ago. McIlroy wasn’t so sure.