Brooks Koepka hobbled, but plans to fight through at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Brooks Koepka is swinging the club fine, a good sign going into the Masters.

Getting to the ball for those swings is the problem.

Less than a month removed from a March 16 surgery following a fall that left him with a dislocated right kneecap and damaged ligament, Koepka is at Augusta National — a course that isn't exactly flat and definitely isn't one of the easier walks in golf.

"I've got to do it," the four-time major champion said Tuesday. "No other option, is there?"

It's not just his walking that is affected. His putting is as well. Koepka can't bend down like he would normally, and there's no getting around that — not even with hours and hours of rehab and treatment each day.

"My knee doesn't go," Koepka said. "I mean, that's the most stress you're going to have on your patella. I don't have that much motion in my knee. Prone, I can get it to about 90 degrees and that's about it. But getting down ... it's going to look funny, I know that."

Koepka hasn't played a tournament since February. He missed The Honda Classic, his hometown event, along with The Players Championship and Match Play because of the injury.