British Open returns in a bubble after COVID-19 cancellation in 2020

The players will be confined to a strict bubble, which for PGA Tour regulars will feel like a step back in time.

Under R&A protocols, players are allowed a core group of only four people. That includes the player and caddie. The other two chosen have to be a coach, a trainer or other physical support staff, a family member or a translator. Family members, such as a spouse, are not exempt from U.K. quarantine laws. The others are.

That means Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth can't share a house as they often do. It means no trips to restaurants or grocery stores, much less a pub. Players are to avoid mixing with the general public, except for those 32,000 fans behind the ropes.

“I feel like a lot of the family restrictions, each player’s team restrictions, it’s a little too much,” U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm said. “But I understand why they want us to stay at home and why they want to keep the players as safe as possible.

"It’s the rules they put up, and we just have to deal with it and follow them.”

It's a big change for the top players who have spent most of their time in America. COVID-19 testing on the PGA Tour is no longer required for fully vaccinated players, and testing at tournaments will end by the time they get home.