Back-9 surge lifts Hideki Matsuyama to 4-shot lead heading into Masters final round

It was 10 years ago when Matsuyama first played in the Masters as the Asia-Pacific Amateur winner. He learned then he could handle Augusta National as the only amateur to make the cut in 2011, finishing as the same score (1-under 287) as defending champion Phil Mickelson.

Now comes the real test.

“If Hideki plays well, he can control his own destiny, I guess,” Leishman said. “But a lot can happen around here. I’ve seen what can happen. I’ve had bad rounds here myself and I’ve had good rounds. You can make up four shots fairly quickly, but you have to do a lot of things right to do that.”

Matsuyama did just about everything right, starting with his first shot after the delay — a 7-iron he punched under the trees and onto an 11th green slightly slowed by the moisture to 20 feet for birdie.

After his birdie from 10 feet on the 12th, Augusta National came to life. Imagine the roars if there had been a full capacity of spectators.

In a sequence that took no more than two minutes, Schauffele ran in a 60-foot eagle putt across the 15th green to momentarily tie for the lead at 7 under; and back on the 12th, Rose made a 25-foot putt for his first birdie since the second hole, giving him the lead at 8 under.