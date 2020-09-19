Another major mishap by Tiger Woods at US Open

``It's frustrating that I'm not going to be here for the weekend and be able to compete for this great championship,'' Woods said. ``It feels like the way the golf course is changing, is turning, that anybody who makes the cut has the opportunity to win this championship. I didn't get myself that opportunity.''

About the only positive Woods can take out of it is that, unlike Winged Foot, there is very little rough at Augusta National, where he will defend his Masters title in November. He'll also be defending his title next month in the ZoZo Championship at Sherwood Country Club, a course he knows well.

``We have a couple big, big things ahead of us,'' he said.

Still, with each bad outing it starts looking more and more like that Masters win might have been the cap on his career rather than the beginning of a belated run at the majors record held by Jack Nicklaus.

Consider this stat for context: In the first 65 majors of his professional career, Woods missed a grand total of three cuts. Now he's missed the cut in eight of his last 15.

A weekend without Woods won't make anyone happy. No one boosts ratings like he does, and no one is more interesting to watch, even when he's playing poorly.