Andy North fills out the celebrity foursome at the 2022 AmFam Championship

LPGA Hall of Fame member Juli Inkster is the 2022 addition to the celebrity foursome for the American Family Insurance Championship.

Inkster will join celebrity foursome host Andy North, Brett Favre and Derek Jeter in the June 11 charity event following the second day of play at the PGA Tour Champions event at University Ridge Golf Course, tournament organizers announced Tuesday.

The AmFam Champ Celebrity Foursome is back after a two-year hiatus. The entire tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and it was held in a limited format without the celebrity event in 2021.

North, a Madison resident and two-time U.S. Open winner, has played in the foursome since its beginning in 2016. So has Favre, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Jeter, a Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, participated in 2017 and 2018. Toby Keith, Jack Nicklaus, Darius Rucker, Mark Tauscher and Lee Trevino also have played.

Inkster is second with 31 LPGA victories and has seven major championships. She played on nine U.S. Solheim Cup teams and was captain three times.

"I think it's great to have her — an LPGA Hall of Famer, a great ambassador for the game of golf, the sweetest person you'll ever want to meet," tournament host Steve Stricker said. "She's just very classy, has gone about her life and her career in the most professional way. So to have her here ... is really a feather in our cap for her to be able to come here and showcase what she's all about."

The nine-hole celebrity foursome starts after the final group of the day finishes on the 10th tee, roughly 2 p.m. North and Favre will compete against Inkster and Jeter.

The American Family Insurance Championship runs June 10-12, with pre-tournament events starting June 4.

