Amid COVID-19 concerns, Steve Stricker acknowledges likely AmFam postponement, holds out hope on Ryder Cup

Steve Stricker is living just like so many others while staying “safer at home” amid the COVID-19 crisis.
He’s huddling with his family in Florida, making occasional trips to the grocery store, playing some socially distanced nine holes of golf — fortunately for him, his neighborhood course remains open — and playing … video games?
“I’ve turned into a bit of a gamer, to tell you the truth,” the Edgerton native and PGA golfer said with a chuckle during an interview on ESPN Wisconsin Wednesday. “We bought a couple of XBoxes to go around the house, and I’ve been playing Fortnite. It’s something that passes the time. And then I watch a lot of news.”
Stricker, though, has one other thing on his mind: How the coronavirus pandemic will impact two Wisconsin golf events slated for this summer that are near and dear to him: The annual American Family Championship at University Ridge, which he founded and hosts, and the Ryder Cup, for which he’s captaining the U.S. team.
Stricker acknowledged Wednesday that the AmFam Championship, which is entering its fifth year as a PGA Tour Champions event and is slated for June 5-7 at University Ridge, will likely have to be postponed. That reality comes after the tournament dates were moved up to earlier in June this year to accommodate the U.S. Open, which had been slated for June 18-21.
“That’ll be our best scenario is a postponement. That’s kind of the direction we’re headed,” Stricker said. “The first week in June, we feel like, is maybe pushing it a little bit yet.
“I think we’re thinking we owe it to the community (to still play the tournament) — especially if it’s going to be safe. That’s obviously our first goal, to make sure that everybody’s going to be safe. We don’t want to put anybody in harm’s way. We want to make sure we do the right thing. But we also want to put on this event to help the community. We’ve got to get back to some sort of normalcy at some point, right? We can’t just let this go on forever. But safety is our first thing and we want to make sure it’s going to be safe to put it on.
“If it’s not that first week in June, then we’ll look at other potential later dates in the summer. There’s some options just because the scheduling is just up for grabs. But we would love to put it on, get the money back into the community and to those charities that desperately need it and potentially into something different that’s helping these COVID-19 patients and people that have gone through this. So we’ve got a responsibility, I feel like, to help out and put it on and be a good partner in our community.
“It is a bit of a wait-and-see game — and it is for the Tour as well.”
The U.S. Open had been set to be played at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, which is not far outside New York City, which is among the U.S. cities hit worst by the COVID-19 pandemic. When and where that will be played remains unclear, and the PGA has now postponed three of its major events: The Masters, the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.
“Reports were that maybe there was going to be an event going in the middle of May without a crowd, and I don’t see that really happening anymore,” Stricker said. “You start to think about it as a player, ‘OK, I’ve got to get there, travel there. I’ve got to stay in a hotel.’ Those are all things that seem to put a little raise in your eyebrow of, ‘Is it going to be safe?’ I think the fear has been put into all of us that really makes you sit and think about what the right thing to do is.”
Meanwhile, Stricker said golf officials haven’t given up hope for playing the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler Sept. 22-27 — with the matchups slated for that final Friday, Saturday and Sunday of September — on time. But with those other events being postponed and yet to be rescheduled, it’s no sure thing that the Ryder Cup isn’t impacted, even with its comparatively late date.
“I’m in weekly phone calls with them every week. We talk, and we’re going through with it as planned at this point. Everything’s a go,” Stricker said. “There has not been talk of canceling or postponing or anything at this point. So as of right now — and that’s the god’s honest truth — we’re going through with this as of right now. Everything’s a go.”
For now, Stricker continues to be optimistic about both events while trying to get used to his hopefully temporary new normal while working to improve his Fortnite skills. Like most sports fans, he misses all the games he loves as a spectator — “We got robbed of the NCAA basketball tournament, which is the favorite time of the year, March Madness, for a lot of us,” he said — while hoping the pros and weekend duffers can get back on the golf course.
Why? He believes golf not only is an innately socially distanced game, but it can also be therapeutic for battling the cabin fever setting in for many.
“Luckily the golf course community we live in has taken every precaution and they’re still open. And so that’s our saving grace,” Stricker said. “They’ve taken away all the things you can touch. You’re not supposed to touch the flagstick; they’ve raised up the bottoms of the cups so the ball only goes down — it’s almost still above the surface of the grass, so it barely goes in. No rakes in the bunkers, no scorecards, no pencils — it’s about as safe a spot as you can be in, I feel like. That’s our getaway every day.
“For people to not be able to go out there, especially in Wisconsin … I guess I’m a little biased because I play the game, (but) that’s one of the things we’re worried about — these people who are staying inside and not getting out. What are the repercussions of that? It’s something that as a person, as a nation, we’ve got to take care of ourselves, and one of those things is getting some exercise and getting outside. And that was taken away so abruptly.
“We’re very fortunate, and hopefully most people are finding ways to release some of that energy and get outside, even if it’s just walking the dog. I heard somebody say that two weeks ago was a big difference from where we’re at today. So if you fast forward a couple weeks, it could be totally different than what we’re experiencing right now. We just don’t know. It could be better in two weeks, it could be worse. We just don’t know. I guess it’s just that sit-back-and-wait attitude, which I don’t know about you, but it’s driving me crazy.”
