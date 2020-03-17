AmFam Championship not ready to postpone, cancel amid COVID-19 pandemic

As concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus put the golf world on pause this spring, the American Family Insurance Championship isn’t ready to postpone or cancel.

In a news release Tuesday evening, American Family Insurance media relations director Ken Muth said the organization is “extremely mindful” of the situation and is “closely monitoring” all information coming from world, national and local health officials.

“The American Family Insurance Championship is extremely mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic and supports today’s decision by the PGA Tour to suspend tour-sanctioned events through May 10. The health and safety of players, spectators, volunteers and public is paramount,” the statement read.

“Although the American Family Insurance Championship remains two and a half months away, we will continue to monitor this extremely fluid situation and work closely with the PGA Tour and other partners to consider our options in the coming weeks. At the same time, we will continue the planning associated with holding the championship week of events on its scheduled date of May 30-June 7.”