AmFam Championship canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic, but millions still being donated

This year’s American Family Insurance Championship has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Madison-based insurance giant said Thursday tournament directors explored new dates after announcing last week that the tournament would be postponed, but “a number of conflicting factors prevented this option.”
Canceling the tournament also triggered canceling all events associated with it, including UW Carbone’s Race for Research and concerts featuring Little Big Town and the BoDeans.
The tournament will go on next year, slated for June 11-13, with other tournament events in the week prior.
“It was not an easy decision by any means,” Madison resident and tournament host Steve Stricker said in a video message. “We know how much this event means to the community, the fans, the volunteers and the sponsors. We all look forward to it, even the golfers, we look forward to it. But given the mandates ... we just felt like it was in the best interest of everybody and the safety of everybody to cancel this year’s event.”
The American Family Insurance Championship — a PGA Tour Champions event hosted by Stricker since 2016 — will still be donating funds to local causes despite being canceled.
American Family Insurance will shift its tournament title sponsorship money and money from the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation to make donations to the American Family Children’s Hospital and other charities, including COVID-19 relief organizations.
The Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation is giving $2.8 million to charitable organizations, with $1 million going to the American Family Children’s Hospital and $800,000 to other organizations in southern Wisconsin. Another $1 million will go to pandemic relief.
“(Canceling the tournament) was really the best option available to us,” said Jim Buchheim, community and social impact officer for American Family Insurance. “American Family, as the title sponsor, is putting money in to support the tournament in a variety of ways. A majority of those dollars aren’t going to get spent this year, which allows the Stricker foundation to turn (those dollars) around and get them back out into the community to charities right now.”
Buchheim said the money is expected to be donated by the end of April.
This year’s tournament was supposed to be played June 5-7, earlier than the late June dates it occupied in its first four years in existence. The shift was in part to accommodate pro players who were playing in the U.S. Open, which was supposed to take place June 18-21. Earlier this month, the U.S. Open was pushed back to Sept. 17-20.
Madison native Jerry Kelly won last year’s tournament in a playoff against Retief Goosen and Stricker.
Organizers were hopeful that the tournament would be able to go on at some point this year despite the pandemic, but that plan hit significant roadblocks.
One came with the University of Wisconsin’s announcement that its facilities — including University Ridge Golf Course, where the tournament is held — would be closed to nonessential personnel until at least June 30. Another was ensuring the health and safety of volunteers and tournament workers.
Too many risks
Tournament director Nate Pokrass said alternate dates were considered, including other weekends in June, July and August, but none were deemed feasible.
“The various risks and uncertainty that we would have if we looked to reschedule later this year, that would be hanging out there if we looked to try in August, maybe,” Buchheim said. “Contrast it with, if we cancel now because we know we can’t do a June date ... we can take (sponsor dollars) and get them in the hands of charities now, that was clearly a factor.”
Holding the tournament without fans in order to lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19 was considered, Pokrass said, but it was determined that doing so would be counter to the tournament’s mission.
“This tournament’s about the community. This is about engaging the fans, the volunteers, we have nearly 200 sponsors and, of course, American Family Insurance leading the way. When we explored that path, we felt we could not execute a tournament to the level that we wanted to with no fans,” Pokrass said. “Having a tournament with no fans does not accomplish one of the primary initiatives of this, of community engagement, celebration, and having this enhance our community.”
Not done yet
The PGA Tour Champions gave the American Family Insurance Open its Presidents Award in 2018, based on the tournament’s charitable giving, sales, attendance and economic impact.
The cancellation of the American Family Insurance Championship comes while golf courses around the state got good news — courses would be allowed to open after being closed under Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order.
The Ryder Cup — which will be held at Whistling Straits in Haven — is still set for Sept. 25-27. Stricker is the captain of the American team.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.