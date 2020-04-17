AmFam Championship canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic, but millions still being donated

Madison native Jerry Kelly won last year’s tournament in a playoff against Retief Goosen and Stricker.

Organizers were hopeful that the tournament would be able to go on at some point this year despite the pandemic, but that plan hit significant roadblocks.

One came with the University of Wisconsin’s announcement that its facilities — including University Ridge Golf Course, where the tournament is held — would be closed to nonessential personnel until at least June 30. Another was ensuring the health and safety of volunteers and tournament workers.

Too many risks

Tournament director Nate Pokrass said alternate dates were considered, including other weekends in June, July and August, but none were deemed feasible.

“The various risks and uncertainty that we would have if we looked to reschedule later this year, that would be hanging out there if we looked to try in August, maybe,” Buchheim said. “Contrast it with, if we cancel now because we know we can’t do a June date ... we can take (sponsor dollars) and get them in the hands of charities now, that was clearly a factor.”