Americans take largest lead in modern era of Ryder Cup

HAVEN — The final team session that left the Americans on the cusp of winning back the Ryder Cup ended in a tie that was open to interpretation.

Scottie Scheffler made the biggest putt of his young career, helping the Americans flip a fourballs match late Saturday afternoon and giving them an 11-5 lead.

Not only is it their largest lead in the modern era dating to 1979, no team has ever won the Ryder Cup when trailing by more than four points going into the final session of singles.

“No one is taking tomorrow for granted at all,” U.S. captain Steve Stricker said. “We are totally focused on what we need to do to get the job done.”

For the Europeans, simply not losing a session for the first time all week at least showed them they have some fight. That won't make the task any easier.

“We are not going to give up,” Sergio Garcia said. “I will give my all to them, and I know they will do the same thing for me. We are going to try out hardest. We know it's going to be difficult. But we're going to do our best.”

The pressure and drama so typical of a Ryder Cup on Saturday was evident. The only real suspense, however, was whether Europe could make a game of it.