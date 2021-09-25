Americans take largest lead against Europe in Ryder Cup

HAVEN — The pressure and drama so typical of the Ryder Cup finally arrived on Saturday, with one big difference. The suspense was whether Europe could try to make a game of it.

The Americans held their own over the final hour as Dustin Johnson completed a perfect week of team play and Scottie Scheffler delivered the biggest putt of his young career.

That staked them to an 11-5 lead, their largest ever against Europe and their biggest in the Ryder Cup since 1975.

No one has ever come back from more than a four-point deficit in Ryder Cup history. That's the order facing Europe, which has yet to win a session at Whistling Straits.

The Europeans tried, getting another big win from Jon Rahm and a clutch moment from Shane Lowry, who holed a 10-foot par putt on the 18th green and was pumping his arms so furiously in celebration that he finally dropped his putter on the ground.

So much was as stake. So little was gained.

"We're not in a good position and it's going to take a beyond monumental effort," said Ian Poulter, who has failed to deliver a point in two matches. "So we need a couple of miracles."

"We're out there fighting as hard as we can," Lowry said.