American Family Insurance Championship set to host fans

The American Family Insurance Championship is set to tee off on June 11, a year after the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans will be invited.
Organizers announced Wednesday that the PGA Tour Champions event will host about 5,000 attendees June 11-13 at University Ridge Golf Course, but with limits. The 5,000 number includes players, caddies and tournament personnel; face coverings will be required unless actively eating or drinking; and there will not be bleacher seating available.
Events around the tournament, such as the Saturday celebrity foursome, the kickoff concert and 5K run for the UW Carbone Cancer Center will not occur this year, but are planned to return in 2022.
Tickets will be available for purchase on May 11 at amfamchampionship.com. Fans who bought tickets to last year’s tournament will be contacted to choose which day(s) to attend.
“It’s exciting to have the American Family Insurance Championship back in action,” said Steve Stricker, a Madison resident who serves as the player-host for the tournament.
“I know the players and I are looking forward to returning and competing in front of fans in Madison. But more importantly, the tournament will again give us the platform to raise money for charity and positively impact our community.”
The event has raised $10.2 million for American Family Children’s Hospital and more than 400 nonprofits since its debut in 2016, according to a news release. More than $3 million was donated by American Family Insurance last year after the tournament was canceled.
