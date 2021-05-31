Alex Cejka wins Senior PGA Championship as putting problems plague Steve Stricker

Cejka said seeing what was happening to Stricker and Mike Weir early was a shock to his system. Weir started the day three shots back and shot 72.

“I was actually almost in shock, which threw my game off totally,” he said. “I was expecting him (Stricker, who began the day at 6 under) to come out and just put so much pressure on, as great a player as he normally is. But it’s golf.”

Cejka won three times on the European Tour in 1995 and a fourth event in 2002 before moving to the U.S. He played the PGA Tour from 2002 to 2011 before losing his status, but regained it in 2015, a year he won the Puerto Rico Open for his lone PGA Tour victory.

Bernhard Langer, Paul McGinley, Kelly and others waited on the first tee to congratulate Cejka.

“After he won Regions Tradition, you know, he was really meaningful in saying, `I finally feel like one of you guys,’” Kelly said. “Now he’s been a great player for a long time and he’s put in so much time. He’s playing the Outlaw Tours in Arizona. He’s played everything he can. He never gave up and this is the reward that’s happening right now. I mean I think it’s an awesome story.”

PGA Tour