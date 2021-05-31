Alex Cejka wins Senior PGA Championship as putting problems plague Steve Stricker

Alex Cejka won the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday for his second straight major championship, thriving on accurate and powerful ball-striking and deft touch around the demanding greens at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Cejka shot a 3-under 67 for a four-stroke victory over Tim Petrovic, three weeks after he beat Madison resident Steve Stricker in a playoff in the Regions Tradition in Alabama.
Stricker had a one-shot lead going into the final round and many expected another duel to the finish. That duel vanished early, with Stricker’s usually reliable putting failing him greatly. He missed seven putts inside of 8 feet, and his ball-striking also was off, leading to a 77 that dropped into a tie for 11th.
Madison resident Jerry Kelly (70) finished in a tie for eighth place.
After a birdie at the first, Cejka had a nervous bogey-bogey stretch on Nos. 2 and 3. But with Mike Weir and Stricker making a mess of things around him, he steadily pulled away with birdies on Nos. 5, 7, 11 and 12. From there he held on, getting up-and-down from greenside bunkers and overcoming a water ball on the par-5 13th that led to his only bogey on the back nine. He also drove into a creek on the par-4 10th, but after taking a drop, hit his third shot to 6 feet and saved par.
He finished at 8-under 272.
Cejka said seeing what was happening to Stricker and Mike Weir early was a shock to his system. Weir started the day three shots back and shot 72.
“I was actually almost in shock, which threw my game off totally,” he said. “I was expecting him (Stricker, who began the day at 6 under) to come out and just put so much pressure on, as great a player as he normally is. But it’s golf.”
Cejka won three times on the European Tour in 1995 and a fourth event in 2002 before moving to the U.S. He played the PGA Tour from 2002 to 2011 before losing his status, but regained it in 2015, a year he won the Puerto Rico Open for his lone PGA Tour victory.
Bernhard Langer, Paul McGinley, Kelly and others waited on the first tee to congratulate Cejka.
“After he won Regions Tradition, you know, he was really meaningful in saying, `I finally feel like one of you guys,’” Kelly said. “Now he’s been a great player for a long time and he’s put in so much time. He’s playing the Outlaw Tours in Arizona. He’s played everything he can. He never gave up and this is the reward that’s happening right now. I mean I think it’s an awesome story.”
PGA Tour
Jason Kokrak shot an even-par 70 in a final-group showdown with resurgent Jordan Spieth, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. He finished at 14-under 266, two strokes better than Spieth, who hit his approach at No. 18 over the green and into the water.
Kokrak had five bogeys to go with his five birdies. He twice needed two shots to get out of bunkers, and had back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 15 and 16.
But when he struck his final 4-foot putt, he followed the ball to the cup and finally broke into a smile.
A huge crowd followed the only contending group, most of them waiting to erupt for Dallas-native Spieth, who started the round with a one-stroke lead before a bogey-filled 73. Instead of his second win at Colonial, he finished as the runner-up at Hogan’s Alley for the third time. It was still Spieth’s eighth top-10 finish in his last 11 starts this year, one more top 10 than he had the previous two seasons combined.
“They were definitely rooting for the guy next to me,” said Kokrak, who tied for third at Colonial last June. “Both of us didn’t have our A-game today. We grinded it out.”
Kokrak, who won the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in October, joined Bryson DeChambeau and Stewart Cink with with two PGA Tour victories this season.
LPGA Tour
Ally Ewing won the LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek, beating Sophia Popov 2 and 1 for her second tour victory.
Ewing won the difficult par-4 14th with a birdie to take a 2-up lead and closed out her German rival with a double-bogey halve on the par-3 17th.