 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aaron Rodgers sidesteps Packers questions in winning 'The Match' with Bryson DeChambeau
0 Comments
topical alert

Aaron Rodgers sidesteps Packers questions in winning 'The Match' with Bryson DeChambeau

  • 0
Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, 2018 AP file photo

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady meet at midfield after the Packers played the Patriots on Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady passed for 294 yards and a touchdown in New England's 31-17 win.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady 3 and 2 in "The Match" on Tuesday.

The four played in the charity event at The Reserve Golf Course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Liberals seem to prefer Aaron Rodgers, and conservatives lean toward Brett Favre, as the Green Bay Packers' greatest quarterback (not counting Bart Starr). Milfred and Hands highlight how politics shapes our views of Rodgers' controversial standoff and potential split with the Packers. And they delve into the not-so-subtle political opinions of Rodgers (who recently opposed the Dakota pipeline) and Favre (who endorsed Donald Trump for president). Increasingly, Americans root for their political party the same way -- and with just as much enthusiasm and hypocrisy -- as they cheer for their favorite sports team or athlete. Does politics infect or enrich pro sports? Milfred and Hands get to the bottom of that question.

Rodgers played amid an ongoing rift with the Green Bay Packers and questions about his future with the franchise. The commentators asked him if he would be the quarterback of the Packers when the season starts, and he said he didn't know. They prodded again, but Rodgers sidestepped the question, saying, "I'm just having a good time out here with Tom. I'm trying to talk to him about if he's going to keep playing or not."

The players exchanged barbs themselves throughout the match, from Rodgers poking fun at Mickelson's belt buckle to Mickelson telling Brady they had a fourth-and-3 situation, down eight points, on the 16th hole and that they needed to go for it and couldn't play it safe. Mickelson was referencing the playoff game between the Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during which Rodgers and the Packers went for a field goal instead of a touchdown.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James goes viral for making a scene at son's basketball game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics