Aaron Rodgers sidesteps Packers questions in winning 'The Match' with Bryson DeChambeau

Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady 3 and 2 in "The Match" on Tuesday.

The four played in the charity event at The Reserve Golf Course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Rodgers played amid an ongoing rift with the Green Bay Packers and questions about his future with the franchise. The commentators asked him if he would be the quarterback of the Packers when the season starts, and he said he didn't know. They prodded again, but Rodgers sidestepped the question, saying, "I'm just having a good time out here with Tom. I'm trying to talk to him about if he's going to keep playing or not."

The players exchanged barbs themselves throughout the match, from Rodgers poking fun at Mickelson's belt buckle to Mickelson telling Brady they had a fourth-and-3 situation, down eight points, on the 16th hole and that they needed to go for it and couldn't play it safe. Mickelson was referencing the playoff game between the Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during which Rodgers and the Packers went for a field goal instead of a touchdown.