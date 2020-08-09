54-hole lead remains a major problem for Dustin Johnson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAN FRANCISCO — The 54-hole lead has been a major problem for Dustin Johnson.

The 2016 U.S. Open winner entered the final round of the PGA Championship atop the leaderboard and shot 68 on Sunday. But he wound up tied for second behind first-time major winner Collin Morikawa.

Johnson is now 0 for 4 after taking at least a share of the lead into the final round of a major.

This one didn't have the drama of some of his previous major losses, both of the squandered lead and failed comeback variety — the grounded club in the bunker at Whistling Straits, the three-putt from 12 feet at Chambers Bay.

Instead, it was just a slow, relatively routine ride to second place.

Johnson finished Saturday with a one-shot lead at 9 under and made the turn at minus-10. But he failed to birdie the par-5 10th — three-putting from 17 feet — after most of the competition had done just that.

By the time he reached No. 14, he had fallen behind by a stroke, thanks to Morikawa's chip-in on that very hole moments earlier.