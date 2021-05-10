5 things to know about the American Family Insurance Championship

North set to play

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, events like the welcome concert and pro-am tournament were nixed this year. The popular celebrity foursome on Saturday of tournament weekend also won’t happen, but one of the foursome’s fixtures still will be between the ropes.

Andy North, a two-time U.S. Open winner and a Madison resident who serves as a tournament ambassador, will play in the full tournament for the first time.

“Once the decision was made that we couldn’t do our Saturday afternoon 9-hole event, which was an awful lot of fun for me, we talked about, ‘Does it make sense that maybe I try to play?’” North said about why he’s entering the field. “The fact that I can play in my sixth decade has spurred some people around me to keep convincing me to do this.”

North — who Stricker said was a role model for him growing up — said he’s just starting to get into golf shape in order to play.

“There’s been so much growth in the game the last two years that it’s hard to get tee times,” North said. “I’ve tried to hit some balls and chip and putt, and it’s been pretty ugly so far, so we’ll have to see. Maybe Nate can put some front tees in for me.”

Eyes on big names