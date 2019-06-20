Player, host, captain: Steve Stricker has full schedule next 15 months

Steve Stricker knows he someday will resume his quiet, relatively unassuming lifestyle. And part of him is looking forward to that.
In due time.
But for at least the next 15 months, Stricker is prepared to have the time of his life, taking on roles he never imagined would come his way.
Stricker, whose golfing career appeared in jeopardy some 15 years ago, has been enjoying a resurgence that figures to reach a pinnacle in September 2020 when he captains the United States team in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits near Kohler.
It has been a turn of events that, whenever he can squeeze in a few moments of reflection, still causes the Edgerton native and Madison resident to catch his breath.
“When I went through that slump in 2003, ‘04 and ‘05, to think about back then and put me in the position I’m in now, I’d have said you were crazy,” Stricker said. “I’ve had really kind of a second career from 2006 and on. To be able to play still and play competitively, to be a part of some of those teams, the Ryder Cups, the Presidents Cups, to be captain of the Presidents Cup, I never would’ve thought that. I wasn’t even thinking that at that time, I was just trying to get my game back. So it’s been a blessing and it’s been a great journey, this second career.
“I’m busier now than ever. I thought at this point in time I’d be winding down a little bit. But another year-and-a-half of hard work and busy-ness. After the Ryder Cup next year, I’ll probably be able to sit back and just play on the Champions tour and enjoy that a little bit more.”
Busy schedule
These are indeed hectic days for Stricker as he takes on the prestigious role as Ryder Cup captain for the event in his home state, while at the same time trying to compete with the young guys on the regular PGA Tour as well as his chronological peers on the PGA Tour Champions.
And always a part of the mix is his role as host for the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course, which has raised $4.7 million for the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation that has been distributed to numerous area organizations over the event’s first three years.
Add in the various public requirements for those positions and it keeps him hopping.
“It’s a load,” said Mario Tiziani, his brother-in-law, agent and occasional caddie, who helps him sort through the demands. “The load is significant right now, for sure, but we’re managing it. You have to say no. We hate saying no, but hopefully people understand it.
“My goal is just to make sure I respond to everybody. I think the worst thing I can do is blow everybody off. You just explain that he literally doesn’t have time. They say it’s only five minutes or only 10 minutes, but it pulls him away.
“We’re doing the best we can. There are obligations. People here in Wisconsin want to know what’s going on, as they should. So we’re trying to do the best we can to keep Wisconsin on the forefront of what’s going on. It’s a big deal. This Ryder Cup is going to be massive and we need the support of everybody. So it’s busy, for sure.”
So far, Stricker has not been overwhelmed by it all as he navigates his way through his various duties.
“I try to do my thing and stay in my own lane,” he said. “Like my wife says, stay in your own lane. I’m still trying to play golf and that’s what’s foremost at this time.
“I have Ryder Cup duties, but I still concentrate on playing golf. That will change over the next year probably. I’m fortunate enough to be able to do some of these things yet at 52 years old. I’m excited that I’m able to do them, first of all, that I’m healthy enough and still playing decent golf to do it.”
Working on game
Even better than decent at times, but not with the consistency he has shown in recent years.
The most decent of his golfing weeks came in May when he won his first major, the Regions Tradition championship at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.
“It was finally nice to get a major,” said Stricker, who has had 13 top-10 finishes in majors on the regular tour but the closest he came to winning was a second place in the 1998 PGA Championship. “I would’ve loved to have one of those majors that (two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North) has, but to get one on the Champions tour is the next best thing. It was a good week.”
The other weeks haven’t been quite as good as he continues to balance playing on both tours.
After winning three times and finishing in the top five in all seven of the Champions events he competed in last year, Stricker has just two other top-10 finishes in the other five Champions tournaments he’s played this year and finished a distant tie for 41st in the other major, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
On the regular tour he’s missed the cut in three of the seven events he’s entered. His best finish was a tie for 22nd in the Memorial Tournament at 5-under par. But he followed that promising effort by failing to qualify for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach after successfully qualifying the past two years.
“It’s been a little mixed bag,” said Stricker, who made the cut in nine of the 12 regular tour events he played in 2018. “I haven’t really played all that well this year. I’ve got that one win, but on the regular tour I haven’t played that well. I’ve been living on the cut line, made a couple, missed a couple. I had a chance to make the cut at the PGA Championship and missed a little 4-footer, which stings still today.
“I’ve been going through a club change, tinkering around with that, which doesn’t really help your game that much. I’m trying to embrace that and move forward.”
Ryder Cup prep
Despite the diminishing returns, Stricker plans to play as much as possible on the regular tour between now and the Ryder Cup in order to be around the players competing for spots on the team.
“I’m going to try to play as much as I can out there,” he said. “I’ll still dabble some on the Champions tour. It will probably be a similar schedule to what I’m doing, but I just want to make sure I’m available to everybody and I see everybody.”
Stricker said he was able to play with a couple of the younger players in the mix for the Ryder Cup, Keith Mitchell at Bay Hill and Patrick Cantlay at the PGA Championship. As he enters other events he can request that he be paired with certain players in the first two rounds.
“That helps when I can go out there and still be present and play with some of these younger guys who could potentially be on the team,” he said.
Stricker also plans to make several trips to Whistling Straits to look over the course and make suggestions for how it might be set up to benefit the U.S. team.
“I think about it every day,” he said. “I think about what we can do, what things can be the same, what things can be different. What we can do at Whistling Straits.
“We can’t make pin placements or anything like that, but we can suggest on the width of the fairways, the height of the rough. I’ve played there a few times, but I’ll go up there and take a look and we’ll see what we want to do.”
The U.S. will need every advantage it can get as it tries to break up Europe’s domination of the Cup. Europe has won four of the past five and seven of the past nine Ryder Cups, and its players are thought to embrace the team mentality of the event better than the Americans.
Stricker has been involved in five Ryder Cups, three as a player and the last two as a vice captain. He played on the 2008 team that won at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, and was a vice captain under Davis Love III on the U.S. team that won in 2016 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota. But he also played on two losing teams and was a vice captain for Jim Furyk last year when Europe romped against the U.S. in France.
Stricker is counting on the enthusiasm of Wisconsin golf fans to help give the U.S. team a boost next year.
“Obviously, we have the home-crowd advantage,” Stricker said. “But as far as the event goes, the competition goes, we’re a little of an underdog. I just had (European captain) Paul McGinley tell me they’re excited that they’re coming to Whistling Straits.
“They feel that this kind of venue fits their style. They don’t feel like it’s an American-style golf course. They feel like it’s more of a links style, which it is. You’re on Lake Michigan, which feels like one of their seas over there. And according to Paul they’ve had some good finishes there over the years from some of their players. And so have we.
“He gave me a little insight that they’re enjoying the opportunity to come play Whistling Straits. We’ll combat that by trying to get our guys there as much as we can and get some extra practice in. We’ll get together as much as we can there.”
So even as he works at straightening out his own game, Stricker understands that a good part of his golfing legacy will be determined by what happens in 15 months at Whistling Straits.
“I think about it all the time,” he said. “I think about what kind of message I want to bring to the table. Just everything. There’s a lot to think about. It’s an important part of my career and an important for Wisconsin next September. I’m fortunate to be leading the team, which is exciting, so I want it to be right and special for the guys who are going to be there playing.”