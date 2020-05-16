Padraig Harrington torn over holding Ryder Cup during COVID-19 pandemic

“None of them involve me having 12 picks, I can tell you that,” said Harrington, who has three wild card captain selections as it stands. “I still have no interest in having a lot of picks, I don’t see the reason for that.

“At the end of the day, you’re only going to agonize over the last two, really. Maybe three people for two spots, or four for three spots. The last pick is the important one.”

The Ryder Cup is a vast money-maker, but Harrington dismissed the notion that this year’s event is currently only going ahead for financial reasons.

The European Tour, he added, could easily cope if the upcoming Ryder Cup was pushed back a year and the next European-based edition — scheduled for Italy in 2022 — was delayed until 2023.

That despite there being no sign of any regular events taking place on the European Tour until July at the earliest, which is severely denting its revenues.

“The European Tour is sitting on one of the biggest assets in sport. They are not going anywhere,” Harrington said. “When you look at the financial side of it, it’s not for financial reasons to have it this year. Nobody needs it for that reason. Financially, it’d probably be better to have it next year. But just for the good of sport, to get something out there.”