Miguel Angel Jiménez pulls away with first-round lead at AmFam Championship

Jiménez’s late flurry broke a tie with Madison native Jerry Kelly for the lead, and Kelly sits two strokes back after a bogey-free round. Kelly was a bit frustrated with the strokes he left on the course.

His eagle at the second hole was fueled by a firm approach with a utility 3-iron that left him with a medium-distance putt. But after a birdie putt at No. 9 — with one of the larger gallery contingents on the course watching — circled almost the entirety of the cup without falling in, he was visibly annoyed.

“I was hitting some quality putts and they were just missing,” Kelly said. “That was just my normal, 'C'mon,' you know? You're kind of stuck in neutral, let's go. I was in good spirits, I knew I was playing well enough, but I hadn't showed it yet. That was just normal me.”

Kelly almost sank a long-distance chip at 18, and the audience in the skyboxes groaned as the ball rolled 2 feet past.

Jiménez and Kelly sit atop six players, including World Golf Hall of Famers, at 4-under. The tight leaderboard sets up a hotly-contested tournament this weekend. Jiménez said he saw Kelly was neck-and-neck with him down the stretch, but he wasn’t motivated by the threat of the local fan favorite.