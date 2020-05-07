Madison's public golf courses busy, but future still murky

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Theran Steindl can see energy flowing when he arrives at work.

The golf operations manager for the City of Madison Parks Division says there’s a palpable sense of excitement from the players at the city’s four public courses and the workers who are running them. Those workers are adjusting to new requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but being open and providing people with access to golf has sparked his staff.

“Being able to provide the outdoor, safe recreation during this difficult time has been something that we’re proud of,” Steindl said. “Business has been good, people have been abiding by the social distancing."

Gov. Tony Evers amended his “Safer at Home” order late last month to allow golf courses to reopen around the state provided they abide by certain guidelines to prevent spreading the pandemic. A majority of those guidelines pertain to eliminating congregation and touch points on the courses, like closing driving ranges and taking rakes and ball washers off the course.

Steindl said working for a government entity allowed him and his staff to start preparing for these changes early, and they’re committed to going above and beyond requirements from the governor’s office.