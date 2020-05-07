Madison's public golf courses busy, but future still murky

Theran Steindl can see energy flowing when he arrives at work.
The golf operations manager for the City of Madison Parks Division says there’s a palpable sense of excitement from the players at the city’s four public courses and the workers who are running them. Those workers are adjusting to new requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but being open and providing people with access to golf has sparked his staff.
“Being able to provide the outdoor, safe recreation during this difficult time has been something that we’re proud of,” Steindl said. “Business has been good, people have been abiding by the social distancing."
Gov. Tony Evers amended his “Safer at Home” order late last month to allow golf courses to reopen around the state provided they abide by certain guidelines to prevent spreading the pandemic. A majority of those guidelines pertain to eliminating congregation and touch points on the courses, like closing driving ranges and taking rakes and ball washers off the course.
Steindl said working for a government entity allowed him and his staff to start preparing for these changes early, and they’re committed to going above and beyond requirements from the governor’s office.
“We were on the forefront of a lot of different things. We started putting together a process in March,” Steindl said. “We got out ahead of it early, and we’ve been able to unveil our processes as we go. Being a city entity, we pride ourselves on being safer than most, looking out for our guests and our community as a whole, rather than the bottom line in this situation.”
Madison’s four public courses — Glenway on the Near West Side, Monona on the East Side, Odana Hills on the West Side, and Yahara Hills on the Southeast Side — are “busier now than in the past,” Steindl said, but data on rounds played compared to previous years wasn’t available Thursday morning.
While the state allows golf carts to be rented — workers must sanitize them after each use — Steindl said he’s seen an uptick in players walking courses.
“I would say one of the cooler aspects of things is the amount of walkers,” he said. “There’s not a lot of outdoor recreation that’s available to people, and gyms are closed, so you can’t go to your workout facility. So people are walking more, they’re getting outside, getting their experience. It seems that people are taking this on as another form of exercise or activity that we haven’t seen in the past.”
However, the upbeat attitude at city courses comes at a time when their future is in doubt.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway created a city Task Force on Municipal Golf in Madison Parks in 2019 to explore options for city’s courses.
The Parks Division reported Madison’s courses lost $863,320 in 2018, between $450,000 and $550,000 in 2019, and need between $34.7 and $52.5 million in capital upgrades to clubhouses, bunkers and greens, irrigation and stormwater capacity. They also need $3.4 million in equipment upgrades. The investments would be made over 20 years.
The task force, which held public engagement sessions in early March before COVID-19 restrictions went into effect, was supposed to file a report and recommendation to Madison’s city council on May 1. That deadline was pushed back into the summer because meetings were canceled due to the pandemic.
All four options the task force is considering will decrease the number of courses and holes the city operates. The options include closing Yahara Hills; closing Yahara Hills and Glenway; closing Monona and eliminating nine holes at Yahara Hills; and closing Monona and eliminating 18 holes at Yahara Hills.
“The next (task force) meeting will be providing input that we received on surveys, public input, focus groups, providing that input to the full task force,” Steindl said. “We look forward to what our future will entail and what that looks like. But I think right now the focus is providing a recreational outlet for community members to use and get that healthy, outside experience.”
Whichever option is selected by city council, Steindl said patronage of the courses the past few weeks shows that having public golf options in Madison is a good thing, even with the challenges that accompany them.
“Sometimes you get caught in your ways thinking, ‘It’s the golf course, it is what it is,’” he said. “But now you see just what a gem it can be for the community and what it provides to the community.
“It is providing that amenity to the public, but yet having the task force kind of lingering a little bit is interesting. You’d be hard-pressed to find a situation like the one we’re in right now anywhere else.”
Dean Mosiman contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.