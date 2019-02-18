Madison resident Steve Stricker is expected to be named captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team that will compete in Wisconsin in 2020.
According to Gary D'Amato of Wisconsin.golf, Stricker's role will be announced at a news conference in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Stricker, a three-time Ryder Cup assistant captain, will lead a team of 12 golfers at Whistling Straits near Kohler from Sept. 25 to 27, 2020. It's the first time the event, held every other year, will take place in Wisconsin.
The European team has won four of the past five Ryder Cups, including a dominant showing in 2018 in France.
Stricker, 51, has won 12 PGA Tour events and three PGA Tour Champions events for golfers over the age of 50. He also is the host for the American Family Insurance Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event at University Ridge Golf Course.
Stricker, a native of Edgerton, played at the University of Illinois and has been a pro golfer since 1990. He has never won a major tournament, finishing as high as second at the PGA Championship in 1998, but he's placed in the top 10 of a major on 13 occasions. He will become the first U.S. captain without a major championship.