Madison native Mario Tiziani rekindling his love of golf at the AmFam

“It's amazing, you feel those butterflies on that side of the clubs, too,” Tiziani said. “I've learned a ton. I've learned that these guys hit bad shots and get nervous just like everybody else and I'm not sure everybody really understands that, so I learned a lot.”

The mental aspects of golf are often what separate the great players from the average — the best are able to tamp down the nerves present with each shot. That was something Tiziani had to learn.

He says he’s seen top senior players such as Stricker and others in the AmFam field experience those anxieties and play through them. He believes he’ll have a better handle on how to do that now that he’s 50.

“I know it's in there,” Tiziani said. “I've said before, it's in there, it's just bringing it out at the right time. I played against a lot of these guys. I've played at the highest level on the PGA Tour and these are the same guys. I feel like I'm probably a better golfer now than I was then in terms of mentally, and maybe even physically to a degree.”

Jerry Kelly, the AmFam’s defending champion, was a senior at Madison East when Tiziani was a freshman. Through a big grin, he recalled showing his younger teammate some “East rituals” that he promises weren’t hazing.