Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...DENSE FOG IS EXPECTED THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING. * VISIBILITY...FREQUENTLY REDUCED TO ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS...SEVERELY RESTRICTED VISIBILITY AND STOPPING DISTANCE. MOTORISTS SHOULD FOLLOW THE LINES ON THE ROAD TO ENSURE YOU ARE STAYING IN THE PROPER LANE. * CURRENT CONDITIONS...WEB CAMERAS AND SURFACE OBSERVATIONS REPORT WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG AND LOW VISIBILITIES FROM THE PORTAGE AND WISCONSIN DELLS AREAS SOUTH TO MINERAL POINT, MADISON, AND THE MONROE AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&