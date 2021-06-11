John Daly puts on a show, but withdraws from AmFam after feeling ill

John Daly ripped a drive more than 300 yards on his first shot at the 2021 AmFam Championship, but he withdrew later in the day after feeling ill.

They filed into the narrow cart path set between the tee box and the tree line that contain the 10th hole at University Ridge Golf Course.

They wrapped around the ropes behind the tee just to catch a glimpse of him and his legendary drive. When John Daly approached the tee, about 125 people — ranging from young children to old men — watched him take half a practice swing and then stripe a drive more than 300 yards down the fairway.

Daly, decades removed from when won two majors and was an instant star on the PGA Tour, still draws a crowd, including Friday at the American Family Insurance Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event.

Unfortunately for fans, the Daly show was short-lived Friday. He withdrew from the AmFam before completing his first nine holes, with tournament officials saying he was feeling ill. His putter was betraying him early in his round, missing back-to-back birdie putts on 10 and 11 before three-putting the 13th for a double bogey.