Jerry Kelly shot a 7-under 65 on Friday at University Ridge Golf Course to take a one-shot lead after the first day of the American Family Insurance Championship.
In second place behind the Madison native at 6-under was South African golfer David Frost.
Tournament host Steve Stricker finished in a six-way tie for third after finishing the opening day at 5-under.
Bringing up the rear of the 78-player field in the PGA Tour Champions event was New York native Dudley Hart with a 5-over 77.
