Jerry Kelly holds on, wins second consecutive American Family Insurance Championship

“I won right after COVID and it was a major and nobody was there, it’s like, ‘Woo-hoo,’” Kelly said in a sarcastic tone. “To do it in front of this group of people means so much more.”

Despite a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AmFam continued its streak of never being won by more than two strokes.

After shaking off a first-hole bogey, Kelly made the turn at 2 under and then made his move. He produced birdies on the 11th, 12th, 14th and 16th holes. The first two put him in a tie for the lead with Jiménez, and the birdie at 14 gave him the outright lead.

Kelly faced a similar bump-and-run shot as Couples on the 18th green after his approach rolled onto the fringe just beyond the hole, but was able to capitalize on his putt.

Couples and Jiménez, playing in the day’s final group, were battling each other throughout the round, but Jiménez lost ground when he missed birdie chances and recorded 11 consecutive pars from the seventh to 17th hole. Jiménez birded on 18 after a perfect approach, but it was too late.

Couples was looking for a repeat of his AmFam-winning performance from 2017, carding a birdie on the 16th and 17th holes to put the pressure on Kelly.