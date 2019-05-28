From its inception the Celebrity Foursome has been a major part of the draw for the American Family Insurance Championship.
That will be even more so this year with Jack Nicklaus, widely regarded as the greatest golfer in history, joining in the festivities.
Nicklaus will play in the nine-hole exhibition on Saturday, June 22, following the final group off the back nine at University Ridge Golf Course, tournament host Steve Stricker announced Tuesday. Nicklaus will play with annual participants Andy North and Brett Favre, as well as country music star Toby Keith, who will be performing a concert the night before at Breese Stevens Field.
“It’s just a tremendous feather in all of our caps in the state of Wisconsin to have Jack come here and support our event,” Stricker said. “He’s a great man. He gives a lot of his time and does a lot for his charities that he’s involved with in Columbus (Ohio) and southern Florida.”
Nicklaus, 79, holds the record for most major championships with 18 — 6 Masters, 5 PGA Championships, 4 U.S. Opens and 3 British Opens. He ranks third all-time with 73 PGA Tour victories and led the tour eight times in scoring average and money winnings.
He also owns 10 PGA Tour Champions titles, including eight majors.
Nicklaus stopped playing competitive golf in 2005 and has focused much of his energy in recent years on charitable causes with his wife Barbara. The fact that a good portion of the proceeds from the Am Fam tournament goes to support the UW Carbone Cancer Center played a role in Nicklaus deciding to participate in the event, said North, a longtime friend.
“Jack and Barbara are two of the most special people we’ve ever known,” North said. “They’ve been so helpful to us at Carbone, helping us raise money for Carbone Cancer Center. Jack will do anything to help anybody.
“Jack and Barbara have probably had their hands in raising half a billion dollars for health care for kids over the years. That’s Jack’s new passion. As he says, Barbara supported me for a whole lot of years and now this is what she’s doing so I’m going to go support her.
“He said, ‘I’d never asked anybody for money. This is kind of weird when you say how about giving us $10 million for this?’ It’s been new for Jack and he’s excited about it and he’s jumped in with both feet. He and Barbara are doing amazing things for so many people.”
North has played in each of the celebrity foursomes and tournament officials announced that in recognition of his contributions the event will be known as “The AmFam Champ Celebrity Foursome, hosted by Andy North.”
“Andy’s accomplishments on the course and in the community are legendary, and his enthusiasm and advocacy for the championship — to the tour, the players and fans — is one of the reasons we’ve been successful,” said Nate Pokrass, tournament director. “He’s been a true ambassador for our event and its positive impacts on our community.”
Favre also has played in the celebrity group each year, joining former Green Bay Packers teammate Mark Tauscher and Stricker in the original foursome in 2016.
That group attracted a huge crowd and the numbers have only grown over the past couple years. Former New York Yankees superstar Derek Jeter played the past two seasons, country singer Darius Rucker played in 2017 and legendary golfer Lee Trevino played last year.
The fan enthusiasm for the event has helped motivate tournament officials to make it bigger each year.
“They’re the ones dictating it,” Stricker said of the fan support. “They seem to really enjoy that. It’s up to us and the challenge for our team to make it fresh and exciting every year, to show them a different player, a different celebrity. That’s the challenge. Which is fun too. For us to have Toby and Andy and Favre and Jack Nicklaus this year is pretty special.
“We wanted to get Jack here at least one time in his career so we’re extremely happy that he said he’d do it. I don’t know how many more times he’s going to play in these types of events as he gets older. He still loves to do it and he comes out to support it.”