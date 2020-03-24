Golf courses, Wisconsin PGA await clarification on Gov. Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order

Madison area golf courses are still in limbo regarding their ability to stay open during Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order.
Evers’ order — meant to aid the fight against spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus — does not address golf courses directly, and that uncertainty is what Wisconsin PGA executive director Joe Stadler wants cleared up by the state. If ordered to close, courses would remain closed until Evers’ order ends on April 24.
The Wisconsin PGA and the Wisconsin Golf Association have sent Evers’ order to their attorneys and have asked them to help determine where courses would fall.
One reading of the order would suggest that golf courses are included in the order’s closure of “places of public amusement and activity,” which listed country clubs in its examples. Another reading would suggest courses fall under the “outdoor activity” subset of essential activities individuals are permitted to leave their residence to perform.
The order uses examples of walking, biking, hiking and running in its description of permitted activities, while listing basketball, ultimate Frisbee, soccer and football as examples of banned activities because they do not follow social distancing guidelines.
Golf courses in the Madison area have taken steps to abide by social distancing guidelines on their courses by spreading out tee times, closing practice areas and limiting players to one per cart. They’ve also removed items like sand rakes and ball washers from courses to eliminate multiple people touching the same object without it being sanitized.
Stadler said Tuesday golf courses in other states that have sought similar clarification from their governments instituting shelter-in-place orders heard back in 24-36 hours. Evers’ order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Another question raised by Evers’ order was if courses will be allowed to have groundskeepers and course maintenance staff continue working.
The order states that “minimum basic operations” are permitted, and those include, “The minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of the business’s inventory, preserve the condition of the business’s physical plant and equipment …”
Stadler said he believes golf course maintenance would fall under this category, as allowing courses to overgrow now would hurt them for the rest of the season. He wants the Wisconsin PGA attorneys and state to confirm.
While March and April are slower months of the golf season in Wisconsin, losses from being closed for a month “will hurt,” Stadler said. He believes that if courses are forced to close, they should be eligible for financial relief from the government like other small businesses.
“I would certainly hope that they would,” Stadler said. “They’re a small business just like any other small business. Some are larger than others — I don’t know that Kohler is a small business — but the vast majority of them are small businesses.
“Any relief they provide for small business absolutely should include golf if it’s closed.”
