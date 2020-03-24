Golf courses, Wisconsin PGA await clarification on Gov. Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order

Madison area golf courses are still in limbo regarding their ability to stay open during Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order.

Evers’ order — meant to aid the fight against spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus — does not address golf courses directly, and that uncertainty is what Wisconsin PGA executive director Joe Stadler wants cleared up by the state. If ordered to close, courses would remain closed until Evers’ order ends on April 24.

The Wisconsin PGA and the Wisconsin Golf Association have sent Evers’ order to their attorneys and have asked them to help determine where courses would fall.

One reading of the order would suggest that golf courses are included in the order’s closure of “places of public amusement and activity,” which listed country clubs in its examples. Another reading would suggest courses fall under the “outdoor activity” subset of essential activities individuals are permitted to leave their residence to perform.

The order uses examples of walking, biking, hiking and running in its description of permitted activities, while listing basketball, ultimate Frisbee, soccer and football as examples of banned activities because they do not follow social distancing guidelines.