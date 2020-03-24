Golf courses to be closed under Gov. Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order

Golf courses are to be closed under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order.

Evers’ order — meant to aid the fight against spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus — did not address golf courses directly, but it was later clarified that golf courses were included in the closures.

Evers’ order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Courses must remained closed until Evers’ order ends on April 24.

The Wisconsin PGA, as well as the Wisconsin Golf Association, sent Evers’ order to their attorneys and have asked them to help determine where courses would fall.

One reading of the order suggested that golf courses are included in the order’s closure of “places of public amusement and activity,” which listed country clubs in its examples. Another reading would suggest courses fall under the “outdoor activity” subset of essential activities individuals are permitted to leave their residence to perform.

The order uses examples of walking, biking, hiking and running in its description of permitted activities, while listing basketball, ultimate Frisbee, soccer and football as examples of banned activities because they do not follow social distancing guidelines.