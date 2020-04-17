Golf courses get ready to open, but tough times still ahead

“I probably had about 15 phone calls and numerous emails of people claiming discrimination that (the state isn’t) letting the carts go out,” Iverson said. “They’ve asked, ‘What if I’m disabled?’ That’s been the biggest thing.”

Iverson said she’s also had a number of older league players drop out due to the cart restriction.

Schwister, who said he has mobility issues that necessitate a cart when he plays, says he was hoping the state would allow one rider per cart like other states have. But he said the state associations won’t be lobbying for carts like they did for courses to be allowed to open.

“I’m sure there are individual golfers who are still writing their (representatives) … But I haven’t had a flood of complaints,” Schwister said.

As the fight against the pandemic continues, outings and tournaments — lifebloods of courses in a normal season — are being canceled throughout the state. The American Family Insurance Championship, which was to be held in early June, was canceled Thursday. Losing that revenue is another blow for courses’ bottom lines.