Golf courses get ready to open, but tough times still ahead

The phone in Becky Iverson’s office has been getting a workout.
Gov. Tony Evers extended his “Safer at Home” order in Wisconsin Thursday, part of the state’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. But a key change in the order’s second run prompted a flood of phone calls to Iverson — golf courses around the state would be allowed to open Friday, April 25, with social distancing restrictions.
Iverson, the general manager of The Bridges Golf Course in Madison, had her course up and running under those restrictions in early March, but was still forced to shut down when Evers’ order was announced March 25. Now that golfers are allowed to return to the course, Iverson’s getting ready for the rush.
“I’m happy that I don’t have to keep telling people no when they call and ask if they can out to play,” Iverson said Friday. “I’m getting so many phone calls a day. That’s a good thing.”
Under Evers’ revised order, which will run through May 26, golf courses can open if:
- Golf carts are prohibited
- Social distancing requirements are upheld
- Tee times and payments are made online or over the phone
- Clubhouses and pro shops stay closed
- Restaurants are open for only take-out orders
- Tee times are spaced out
- Driving ranges, putting greens and miniature golf courses remain closed
State golf organizations like the Wisconsin PGA, the Wisconsin Golf Association and the Golf Course Owners of Wisconsin spoke with state representatives and lobbied on behalf of reopening courses.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday golf courses and driving ranges are able to open on Saturday.
While being closed for more than a month to start the season was a hit Wisconsin’s $2.4 billion annual golf industry, GCOW executive director Jeff Schwister said opening up is good for the state.
“We’re thrilled,” Schwister said. “We take our blessings that this happened. We’ll follow the rules to a ‘T,’ plus more, so I think we’ll have many more (precautions) than have even been thought of yet.”
However, being open under these restrictions will cause some issues for course proprietors.
The ban on golf carts is one of the bigger issues facing courses. Players renting or leasing carts is a significant source of revenue, and not allowing carts at all prevents some players from being able to golf at all.
“I probably had about 15 phone calls and numerous emails of people claiming discrimination that (the state isn’t) letting the carts go out,” Iverson said. “They’ve asked, ‘What if I’m disabled?’ That’s been the biggest thing.”
Iverson said she’s also had a number of older league players drop out due to the cart restriction.
Schwister, who said he has mobility issues that necessitate a cart when he plays, says he was hoping the state would allow one rider per cart like other states have. But he said the state associations won’t be lobbying for carts like they did for courses to be allowed to open.
“I’m sure there are individual golfers who are still writing their (representatives) … But I haven’t had a flood of complaints,” Schwister said.
As the fight against the pandemic continues, outings and tournaments — lifebloods of courses in a normal season — are being canceled throughout the state. The American Family Insurance Championship, which was to be held in early June, was canceled Thursday. Losing that revenue is another blow for courses’ bottom lines.
Even Iverson, who was able to retain her staff through a paycheck protection program loan, said limited revenue streams will be difficult to manage.
“Even if some money is made by being able to open, it’s not going to save the industry that much this year,” she said. “It’s going to be a rough year.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.