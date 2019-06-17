OREGON — Gary Hallberg has some fond memories of his time in Wisconsin. And they’re not all related to his 1987 victory in the Greater Milwaukee Open at Tuckaway Country Club.
Growing up in suburban Chicago, Hallberg and his buddies ventured across the state line on occasion in search of a good time.
“At 18 years old the drinking age was 18 (in Wisconsin) and it was 21 in Illinois,” Hallberg recounted. “So we crossed the border a few times back in the day.”
Whether he chose to or not, Hallberg had reason to pop a cold one Monday after he shot a 5-under-par 67 in the qualifier at The Legends of Bergamont golf course to earn one of the four available spots in the American Family Insurance Championship that begins Friday at University Ridge Golf Course.
Dan Olsen also shot a 67 to share first place, while Omar Uresti and Dave Cunningham grabbed the final two spots by outlasting Guy Boros and Mark Walker in a sudden death playoff after all four had tied for third place at 68.
Hallberg, who made a clutch 6-foot putt on No. 17 to save par, will be playing in the Am Fam for the third time — he tied for 35th last year and 57th in 2016.
He’s looking forward to getting around University Ridge again.
“It’s wonderful,” said Hallberg, who qualified for his sixth event of the season. “It’s got the variety. Every hole is different. It’s very exciting and it’s a very fan-friendly golf course too. It’s a wonderful venue, so I’m really happy I’ll be walking those fairways.”
Hallberg, 61, understood there was no guarantee of that happening when he left his Colorado home Sunday to join what turned out to be 29 others vying for the four open spots in the field.
“It feels fantastic,” he said. “You fly all the way out from Denver, it’s one round, 18 holes. You try not to put pressure on yourself, just go relax, take some deep breaths and see what happens. I played very nicely, no bogeys, hit most of the greens. It was just a nice, easy 5-under, if there is such a thing.
“I’m getting shuffled out right now so I have to fight my way and claw my way back. I’ll get in some events. This week I wasn’t expecting to get in. This was the little crack and I was able to get in there.”
Hallberg’s only PGA Tour Champions victory came in 2010. But while he’s past the prime time of most of the top contenders on the tour, he said he’s still hitting the ball long enough to compete.
“If you lose the distance then it really gets hard,” he said. “But I still have the distance, fortunately. As long as I can keep getting it out there and make some putts I’ll keep going.”
Hallberg becomes the seventh GMO champion in the field, joining Scott Hoch, Billy Mayfair, Corey Pavin, Kenny Perry, Loren Roberts and Jeff Sluman.
While Hallberg knows his way around the Ridge quite well, Olsen will get his first look at the course this week. And he’s looking forward to it.
“It’s great getting in these tournaments,” said Olsen, a former standout at Indiana University. “They’re just great tournaments, and I’ve heard this may be the best one. I’ve heard it’s got the best crowds, it’s the best well-run, I’ve heard this is the best one, so I’m happy to play here.”
While he hadn’t played the Ridge, Olsen is quite familiar with tournament host Steve Stricker, having played with him numerous times during their college days.
“I played quite a bit with Steve because he played No. 1 with Illinois,” Olsen said. “I always liked playing with him, everybody likes playing with Steve. That’s why he’s the Ryder Cup captain. I’m sure he’s going to do a great job.
“And he married well. His wife (Nicki) … he really did well there and a lot of us didn’t, so he’s got us there, too. I’m not surprised he’s had his career. I’m a fan of the guys that I played with. I want to see them play well. I just wish I could’ve been playing with them, but I have a chance now.”
Olsen played one year on the PGA Tour, making the cut just eight times in 31 events in 2004. His best finish was a tie for 12th at Tucson.
Since then Olsen has spent most of his career squeezing out a living on various mini-tours and playing a lot of foreign golf. Along the way he’s also taught lessons, caddied, worked in road construction and home building and even sold Christmas trees.
But he’s hoping for a revitalization in his early 50s, similar to that of Ken Tanigawa, who has emerged from obscurity to rank third in the Charles Schwab Cup standings with more than $900,000 in winnings and two championships, including a major, on his record.
“Maybe I can be a guy who plays great now, like Ken Tanigawa, who’s a good friend of mine,” Olsen said. “What a great player. He didn’t have a great career early. I had a better career than he did. He’s the prototype, but you’ve got to have your physicality and you’ve got to play.”