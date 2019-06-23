It took three extra holes, but when all was said and done Sunday one of the hometown favorites had won the American Family Insurance Championship.
Madison-native Jerry Kelly birdied the third playoff hole to claim the trophy at University Ridge Golf Course after Retief Goosen made par.
Steve Stricker, host of the PGA Tour Champions event, hit a bogey on the first hole of the playoff, while Goosen and Kelly made par to advance to another crack at the 18th hole before moving on to No. 15.
The tournament host congrats the tournament winner!@stevestricker to @jerrykelly13pga “Congrats, buddy!”#AmFamChamp pic.twitter.com/HijtlKRkoO— #AmFamChamp (@amfamchamp) June 23, 2019
After 18 holes on day 3, Kelly, Goosen and Stricker were tied at 15-under. Stricker missed a short birdie putt on the final hole of regulation play that would've given him his first win at the event he helped bring to Madison in 2016.
Kelly, who shot a 6-under 66 on the day, has won four times on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour. Goosen also shot a 6-under on Sunday, while Stricker turned in a 67 in the final round.
Duffy Waldorf missed the playoff by one stroke after a 68.
Kevin Sutherland (63) and John Daly (66) followed at 13 under.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers congratulated Kelly on social media, calling the 52-year-old golfer a "legend."
So proud of @jerrykelly13pga on the win today in Madison!! #legend # https://t.co/imgOFm3oz5— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) June 23, 2019
FINAL SCORES
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72
Notes: Kelly won on third playoff hole
Jerry Kelly, $300,000 65-70-66—201 -15
Retief Goosen, $160,000 69-66-66—201 -15
Steve Stricker, $160,000 67-67-67—201 -15
Duffy Waldorf, $120,000 67-67-68—202 -14
John Daly, $88,000 68-69-66—203 -13
Kevin Sutherland, $88,000 70-70-63—203 -13
Billy Andrade, $72,000 68-66-70—204 -12
Woody Austin, $55,000 69-67-69—205 -11
Tom Gillis, $55,000 67-71-67—205 -11
Stephen Leaney, $55,000 69-68-68—205 -11
Scott Parel, $55,000 68-71-66—205 -11
Steve Flesch, $44,000 68-65-73—206 -10
Colin Montgomerie, $35,000 70-68-69—207 -9
Tom Pernice Jr., $35,000 68-67-72—207 -9
Ken Tanigawa, $35,000 73-65-69—207 -9
Esteban Toledo, $35,000 69-69-69—207 -9
David Toms, $35,000 67-72-68—207 -9
Kirk Triplett, $35,000 67-70-70—207 -9
Olin Browne, $26,467 72-69-67—208 -8
Kenny Perry, $26,467 70-71-67—208 -8
Ken Duke, $26,467 70-69-69—208 -8
Stephen Ames, $21,550 73-69-67—209 -7
Scott McCarron, $21,550 71-67-71—209 -7
Tim Petrovic, $21,550 72-67-70—209 -7
Omar Uresti, $21,550 74-66-69—209 -7
Paul Broadhurst, $17,800 71-68-71—210 -6
David Frost, $17,800 66-74-70—210 -6
Gary Hallberg, $17,800 72-67-71—210 -6
Cliff Kresge, $17,800 69-71-70—210 -6
Marco Dawson, $14,440 73-69-69—211 -5
Steve Jones, $14,440 73-66-72—211 -5
Bernhard Langer, $14,440 69-73-69—211 -5
Dan Olsen, $14,440 72-67-72—211 -5
Vijay Singh, $14,440 72-71-68—211 -5
David McKenzie, $11,086 68-72-72—212 -4
Corey Pavin, $11,086 67-73-72—212 -4
Mike Small, $11,086 71-70-71—212 -4
Doug Garwood, $11,086 71-73-68—212 -4
John Huston, $11,086 70-70-72—212 -4
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $11,086 69-70-73—212 -4
Brandt Jobe, $11,086 69-69-74—212 -4
Gibby Gilbert III, $8,800 68-75-70—213 -3
Shaun Micheel, $8,800 70-68-75—213 -3
Larry Mize, $8,800 70-70-73—213 -3
Tommy Tolles, $8,800 71-74-68—213 -3
Michael Allen, $7,000 70-71-73—214 -2
Darren Clarke, $7,000 73-70-71—214 -2
Dave Cunningham, $7,000 70-74-70—214 -2
Paul Goydos, $7,000 72-73-69—214 -2
Scott Verplank, $7,000 72-69-73—214 -2
Chris DiMarco, $4,886 71-72-72—215 -1
Lee Janzen, $4,886 69-74-72—215 -1
Jerry Smith, $4,886 70-73-72—215 -1
Tommy Armour III, $4,886 73-71-71—215 -1
Tom Byrum, $4,886 73-70-72—215 -1
Kent Jones, $4,886 72-72-71—215 -1
Jeff Sluman, $4,886 76-71-68—215 -1
Michael Bradley, $3,400 71-72-73—216 E
Joe Durant, $3,400 76-72-68—216 E
Dan Forsman, $3,400 73-68-75—216 E
Rocco Mediate, $3,400 73-70-73—216 E
Fran Quinn, $3,400 73-73-70—216 E
Loren Roberts, $3,400 72-70-74—216 E
Gene Sauers, $3,400 75-72-69—216 E
Mark Calcavecchia, $2,400 72-74-71—217 +1
Glen Day, $2,400 74-74-69—217 +1
Scott Hoch, $2,400 70-74-73—217 +1
Dudley Hart, $2,000 77-71-70—218 +2
Billy Mayfair, $1,820 71-74-74—219 +3
Wes Short, Jr., $1,820 74-72-73—219 +3
Skip Kendall, $1,640 75-74-71—220 +4
Bob Estes, $1,460 70-76-77—223 +7
Greg Kraft, $1,460 74-70-79—223 +7
Willie Wood, $1,320 74-74-76—224 +8
Fred Funk, $1,240 72-79-76—227 +11
Scott Simpson, $1,120 76-75-77—228 +12
John Smoltz, $1,120 76-78-74—228 +12
Bob Gilder, $1,000 75-78-79—232 +16
This story will be updated with Dennis Punzel's complete report from University Ridge.