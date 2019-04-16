The USGA on Tuesday announced that it has selected Erin Hills, which hosted the 2017 U.S. Open, to host two more championships: the 2025 U.S. Women's Open and the 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur.
The U.S. Women’s Open will be contested May 29 through June 1, 2025, and the U.S. Mid-Amateur will be played Sept. 10-15, 2022, with Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa serving as the stroke-play co-host course.
“We are thrilled to return to Erin Hills, and to bring the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Mid-Amateur to such a memorable and deserving course,” USGA CEO Mike Davis said in a statement. “To bring these championships to a public facility all golfers can enjoy is especially exciting for us. The USGA has a great relationship with the facility, and Erin Hills has proven to be one of the premier golf venues in the nation as well as an excellent test.”
Located 35 miles northwest of Milwaukee in the Kettle Moraine region, Erin Hills opened for play in 2006 and underwent a major renovation in 2010.
Brooks Koepka won the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, which also was the site of the 2011 U.S. Amateur and 2008 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links championships.
“We’re honored that Erin Hills has been selected to host the most prestigious event in women’s golf,” Andy Ziegler, owner of Erin Hills, said in a statement. “We made history here two years ago at the U.S. Open and are extremely excited to have the USGA return for more championships in the coming years.”