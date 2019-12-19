Early present for fanatical golfers: Odana Hills to open Friday through Monday

Fanatical golfers are getting an early Christmas present from the city of Madison.

In what the Parks Division said is a record-setting latest opening, Odana Hills Golf Course will re-open Friday through Monday at 9 a.m. each day, with all 18 holes open for walking only.

Highs Friday through Monday for Madison are forecast at 40, 42, 46 and 47, with mostly cloudy skies Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be no tee times, and prices will be $10 for nine holes, $20 for 18 holes, and $5 for all you can play for Season Pass members.

Records dating back to the 1970s indicate the latest previous opening was Dec. 12, Parks Division spokeswoman Ann Shea said in a statement.

Back in 2015, the course reopened for golf for the first time ever in December on Dec. 9.

In 1984, record highs were set in Madison at 62 on Dec. 28 and 54 on Dec. 29, but Shea said the city's golf courses were managed differently back then and none were opened, though golfers did play at some courses in southern Wisconsin.