Dunn County golf courses open despite Gov. Tony Evers' order

Despite golf courses being closed under Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order, Dunn County in northwestern Wisconsin is allowing them to open as long as they follow distancing guidelines.

A letter from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, which was posted on social media by the Menomonie Golf and Country Club, describes those guidelines and says that courses following them are not in violation of the Governor’s order.

Golf courses are not specifically mentioned in Evers’ order, but in an email to State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt last week, Evers spokewoman Melissa Baldauff listed golf courses as businesses that would close. The order was announced as a measure so slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The letter — dated March 31 and signed by Menomonie Police Chief Eric M. Atkinson, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd and Dunn County Public Health Director KT Gallagher — details the distancing guidelines and says the three departments have conferred regarding golf courses.