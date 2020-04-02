Dunn County golf courses allowing members to play despite Gov. Tony Evers' order

"Does that mean you can't do it with a golf club in your hand?" Bygd said.

The Wisconsin PGA, Wisconsin Golf Association and other organizations have been speaking with state representatives over the past week in an attempt to get Evers’ order to allow golf courses to be open across the state. A petition on change.org asking for courses to be opened has more than 60,000 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

Bygd said he expects to hear from Evers' office soon. He also said it becomes a "danger zone" if courses try to take advantage of the county's decision by selling one-day memberships at rates around the average greens fees. But if courses maintain their grounds, following distancing guidelines, and want to allow members to golf, Bygd said he doesn't know where a violation occurs.

"I think this will open the door for golf courses across the state or this will shut down our local courses," Bygd said. "My philosophy is, 'What am I going to cite somebody for? If they're operating the way our local courses are now, what is my enforcement?'"

