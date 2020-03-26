Course owners, organizations push for state to overturn golf closures

The USGA and the state golf associations gave courses guidelines earlier this month on how they could operate in a manner that promoted social distancing and fight the pandemic. Some methods included spreading out tee times, closing practice areas, limiting players to one per cart and removing items such as sand rakes and ball washers from courses to eliminate multiple people touching the same object without it being sanitized.

“The public has to understand there may be restrictions like Illinois where you can’t take a cart, or not having a pro shop open, or not having food and beverage. I think most everybody’s willing to put up the circumstances as they are,” Schwister said.

In an industry already facing thinning margins and a short season to generate revenue, a shutdown of a month or more would be difficult to sustain.

“It’s going to be very hard for people to achieve their budgets this year,” Schwister said. “It is March, it’s not July … summer is when most people are playing, but it’s going to be more of an impact every month and every week that goes by.”