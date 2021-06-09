Camaraderie, competition fuel AmFam first-time players

Players’ relationships with Stricker is a significant reason why the tournament is able to attract such a deep field, including Weir for the first time after he turned 50 last May.

“It's a blessing, really, to think that in our 50s that we're still competing and we carried the friendships through all those years,” Weir said. “I feel like all of us guys on the Champions Tour are … we're grateful that we have this and we can still compete and keep those friendships going. It's really, really special.”

Jim Furyk, another of Stricker’s longtime friends, will be taking a lot of mental notes this weekend as he plays in the event for the first time.

Of course, some of those notes will be on how he needs to approach a hole or a shot, but most of those thoughts will be on how the tournament is set up outside the ropes. He’s getting set to launch a tournament of his own in Jacksonville, Florida, and he wants to learn from his friend Stricker how to create an event popular with both players and fans.