Bond between Steve Stricker, Andy North helped build AmFam's prestige

The AmFam is the first large-scale sporting event in the Madison area since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold last March. Organizers increased the capacity this weekend at University Ridge to 7,500 per day, and tickets are nearly sold out, but some still are available at amfamchampionship.com. Stricker and North have been at the forefront of encouraging players to enter the tournament and raising money for the charities the event supports.

It marks the first of a busy summer of golf events in the state, with the Ryder Cup set for Sept. 24 to 26 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan. Stricker is the captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team while also competing on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions circuits.

“I enjoy being busy,” Stricker said. “You can ask my kids, my wife, I'm busy all the time. I would rather have it that way than sitting at home on the couch. I don't do well doing that.”

His focus has been on his own play, which has been solid of late, particularly on the Champions Tour. Stricker has three top-three finishes in 2021, including a win at the Chubb Classic in April and a second-place finish in a playoff at the Regions Tradition in early May.

North has been in a similar situation before — he represented the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 1985, the year he won his second U.S. Open.