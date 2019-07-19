PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have played in the same major 77 times as professionals.
This is the first time both missed the cut.
The 49-year-old Mickelson, who opened with a 76, made double bogey on the par-5 second hole and never quite recovered. He shot 74 on Friday and missed the cut in the British Open for the second time in three years.
The 43-year-old Woods started out with a 78 and his hopes of staying the weekend were done when he failed to make a birdie over the final seven holes in his round of 70.
“It’s more frustrating than anything else because this is a major championship and I love playing in these events,” said Woods, who won the Masters in April. “I love the atmosphere. I love just the stress of playing in a major. And unfortunately, I’ve only had a chance to win one of them and was able to do it. But the other three, I didn’t do very well.”
Woods now has missed the cut in 10 majors for his pro career. Mickelson has missed the cut in majors 14 times. But this was the first time they have played together as pros that they missed the cut at the same major.
U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Zach Johnson were among those who missed the cut in a major for the first time this year.
Also missing the cut were Jason Day, Brandt Snedeker and Hideki Matsuyama.
Spieth gets in position
Jordan Spieth hasn’t quite figured out how to get the ball in play more often — too many bunkers on Thursday, too much high grass on Friday. But that putter is not a problem, and it carried him to a collection of mid-range birdie and par putts for a 67. He’s three shots off the lead at 137.
“I’m in contention. I feel good,” Spieth said, winless since his Open title at Royal Birkdale two years ago. “I feel like if I can continue to improve each day, hit the ball better tomorrow than I did today, and better on Sunday than Saturday, then I should have a chance with how I feel on and around the greens.”
Graeme McDowell, born and raised in Portrush, played well enough to make the weekend. He finished with four straight pars for a 70 to make the cut on the number at 1-over 143.