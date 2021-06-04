Big names added as AmFam announces full field

Ernie Els, a four time major championship winner, will make his debut at the AmFam this year. The South Africa native has played on both the PGA Tour and the Champions circuit this season. World Golf Hall of Famer and seven-time Champions Tour winner Colin Montgomerie is also in the field.

Former Cy Young Award winner, Baseball Hall of Famer and current Fox MLB broadcaster John Smoltz is in the field on a sponsor’s exemption.

There are six World Golf Hall of Famers in the field and 12 players have at least one win in the combined 2020-21 Charles Schwab Cup season on the Champions Tour.

Limited tickets for the PGA Tour Champions tournament are still available at amfamchampionship.com. The tournament has a no-cut format, so all players will be able to play the full weekend.

The tournament field represents a push from organizers to make the AmFam Championship one of the premiere events of the Champions circuit. After switching to an invitational format in 2019, the tournament’s purse has increased to $2.4 million and is now the highest non-major purse on the Champions tour.