One day after winning the team title in the stroke portion of the East-West Match Play Challenge at University Ridge Golf Course, the University of Wisconsin women's golf team fell 4-1 to Iowa State in the match play championship on Tuesday.
Senior Tess Hackworthy was the only Badgers player to win her match against the Cyclones, besting Taglio Jeeravivitaporn 2 up.
UW's only competitor on the individual side, redshirt junior Bobbi Stricker, claimed the stroke play title by defeating Texas Tech's Louisa Brundt 1 up after playing three extra holes.