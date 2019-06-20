Home-field advantage may be a real thing in most sports, but not so for Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly.
At least not yet.
Stricker and Kelly, Madison’s representatives on the professional golf circuit going on 30 years, have made no secret of their desire to win one in front of the home crowd.
They’ve tried again and again, whether at the Greater Milwaukee Open — later the U.S. Bank Championship — any of the four major tournaments held in the state or the past two years at the American Family Insurance Championship on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.
All told, Stricker and Kelly have combined to tee it up 41 times at professional events in the state and come up short 41 times.
It’s never much of a mystery where Madison’s favorite sons, Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, are during their rounds in the American Family Ins…
But it certainly hasn’t been for lack of trying. If anything, it may be a case of trying too hard.
“I think the expectations that you put on yourself,” Stricker said of the biggest challenges to playing close to home. “You want to win, you want to play well, so you put that little extra added pressure on yourself. You have more people following you around than normal, friends, familiar faces that you're seeing all the time.
“So it all kind of adds to the pressure, I think, and it makes it a little bit harder to play. One of these years one of us will pop this off, I think, and it will be a special time when one of us (does).”
Certainly, there have been some close calls along the way.
Stricker and Kelly each played in the Milwaukee event on the PGA Tour 16 times. Kelly finished second twice — losing in the first hole of a playoff against Loren Roberts in 1996 and coming in two shots behind Corey Pavin in 2006.
Stricker had one second-place finish, falling one stroke short of Jeff Sluman in 1998.
Kelly played in two PGA Championships at Whistling Straits and missed the cut each time. Stricker tied for 18th and 30th in his two PGAs and tied for 20th in the 2018 U.S. Open at Erin Hills.
Stricker, whose golfing career appeared in jeopardy some 15 years ago, has been enjoying a resurgence that figures to reach a pinnacle in September 2020 when he captains the U.S. team in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits near Kohler.
Since becoming eligible to play on the Champions tour, Stricker has tied for third each time while serving as host of the AmFam event, while Kelly tied for 13th in 2017 and took second last year, one shot behind Scott McCarron.
“I've been pretty happy with the way that I have played in the Wisconsin tournaments,” Kelly said. “I've always kind of been there, I've always had a chance except for the majors here. I never really figured out Whistling Straits until I couldn't play it anymore, unfortunately.
“I'm proud of the record that I've had in these tournaments and it's all because of the fans and the people. If I get down, they lift me up. I mean, I know I can be hard on myself. When I've got this many people feeding me energy, it helps so much. It's fantastic. So I think I've come close, which is pretty good for, you know, I'm just a little old journeyman.”
Kelly said he has learned over time that the key to playing well at home is to get off to a good start and not get too hyped up over things.
“I really enjoy the atmosphere, I enjoy all the energy that people give me,” Kelly said. “They're so fantastic to me. I've just got to — it's not chill because I'm not very good at chill. It's just kind of match the intensity with a little more focus instead of being so wide open, and then I get behind the eight-ball and fight my way back to almost there. But I'd like to actually have a really good start so I can stay in that position.”
Stricker’s situation is made even trickier as he tries to balance his responsibilities as tournament host with his preparations as a player.
Although their paths could hardly be more different, John Smoltz and Ken Tanigawa find themselves competing with the best golfers in the world, age 50 and over, with the PGA Tour Champions.
“It's a challenge,” he said. “I was just trying to practice putt a little bit and it's a challenge to get in my time that I normally am accustomed to at a regular event, but it all comes with the territory and I expect that.”
Another lesson came last year when he attended the REO Speedwagon concert at Breese Stevens Field on Friday night and came out Saturday and shot a 74 — his worst Champions tour round at that point. That proved costly as he finished two shots behind McCarron.
“I learned not to maybe party so hard on Friday night of concert night,” Stricker said. “I learned that lesson last year, and so hopefully I can apply that to Toby Keith this year, but that will be hard because he is a friend of mine and he puts on an unbelievable show.
“I've got to have golf at the forefront once we start tomorrow. That's my goal, is to kind of block all this out once I hit that opening tee shot tomorrow and try to do what I know how to do.”
Having helped deprive the hometown favorites of a much-desired victory last year, McCarron was surprised to learn that neither of them had ever won in the state and suggested that it’s just a matter of time.
Steve Stricker and previous champions get first Friday tee time for American Family Insurance Championship
Host Steve Stricker will go off the first tee at University Ridge Golf Course at 9 a.m. Friday with a pair of former tournament champions, Kirk Triplett and Scott McCarron.
“I think it's also very hard anytime you are playing in your hometown,” said McCarron, citing the accompanying distractions. “But having said that, both those guys have played well here and they've done a very good job managing their time. I think that's one of the things we learn the older we get, how to manage our time, how to manage the distractions in order for us to go ahead and compete at the highest level. I'm surprised that neither one of them won in Wisconsin, but again, they both play well seems like every week. I think they'll be OK.”
Asked about his closest call at the GMO, Stricker struggled to recall any specifics. Kelly, however, had no problem, bemoaning Roberts’ second shot out of the rough to set up a birdie on the decisive first playoff hole 23 years ago.
Even now it provides an extra incentive to drive the hyper-competitive ex-hockey player.
“That's what brought me back year after year on tour is because I use every single one of them,” Kelly said. “Solidly place a chip on my shoulder and go back and go after it the best I can. That's the mentality that's actually kept me out here.
“For a guy that doesn't have a great swing, moves a lot on his shots and his putts and gives announcers a lot to talk about. But I like my career more than I ever have just knowing how long I've been doing it consistently. I've started to accept that I actually did a pretty good job, but it took a while.”
And what if he could add a victory in his hometown to his resume?
“It would be everything,” Kelly said. “I would probably cry like Steve. That's probably what would happen.”